Irish Water working to restore water supply in Carrick-on-Shannon

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is working to restore the water supply in parts of Carrick-on-Shannon following a pipe burst.

The areas affected are; the Leitrim Road, Shannon Grove, The Paddocks, Tir Na Sí, Cluain Ard, Cluain Sí, Páirc Meala, Gort Aoibhin, Cluain Óir, Cnóc Beag, Maigh Glas, Ros Airgid, and Bothair Saileach.

Crews have been mobilised and will repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed later today. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

An alternative water supply is being provided by Irish Water and Leitrim County Council in the form of water bowsers. The location of these water bowsers are:

Crèche at Lisnagot

St. Mary’s graveyard

As a precautionary measure people using water from alternative supply will have to boil water before consumption.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while they work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.

To date, Irish Water has repaired 77 leaks in Carrick-on-Shannon. This has resulted in water savings equivalent to the daily usage of over 3,800 people. Some of the work has been undertaken at night time to reduce disruption to customers. These repair works have been carried out as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme,

The National Leakage Reduction Programme is investing €500 million over four years to reduce the high level of leakage across the country by finding and fixing leaks or replacing ageing and problematic water pipes.

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of their website.