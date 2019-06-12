Writers and filmmakers collaboration workshop

Sligo Leitrim Roscommon Film Project is continuing to enable the film sector in Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon to grow and develop.​

To support this, the three local authorities are again offering a bursary to a filmmaker and writer to collaborate in the development of a new project. The purpose of the bursary is to encourage practitioners to work together, to learn from each other and to seed the development of new ideas that may be made into films in the future. Concepts for film projects in any context or genre will be considered.

To help shape these collaborations Creative Frame in partnership with SLR Film are hosting a panel discussion and one to one discussions for writers and filmmakers based in the three counties in the Council Chambers, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, June 18.

The panel will consist of a writer who has successfully worked in film and a film maker who has collaborated with writers in the development of film projects. Brian Leyden will chair the discussion with writer Pat McCabe and film maker Nichola Bruce.

Ideally pairings between writers and film makers should be in place before the day as there will be an opportunity in the afternoon to discuss project ideas with the individual panel members, though singletons are welcome and to facilitate finding partners on the day there will be an opportunity to pitch your project at the start of the event to everyone.

Anyone who wishes to pitch their idea should email Maureen Carty at creativeframeleitrim@ gmail.com

Filmmakers and writers are also invited to use the Creative Frame Forum to find a suitable partner for this project.

Who should attend?

This informal and informative session is suitable for writers and film makers based in counties Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon interested in applying for the SLR Film Collaboration Bursary 2019. A filmmaker may have a conventional film background or be a film artist with a background in visual arts. A writer may have a background in scriptwriting or may have a conventional background in literature and be coming to scriptwriting for the first time. Concepts for film projects can be in any context or genre.

About the Panel Members

Brian Leyden is a novelist, short story writer, memoirist, playwright, screenwriter, librettist, and editor. He is the author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Home Place’ and co-writer of the feature film Black Ice.

Pat McCabe is the author of over thirteen novels as well as the children's story, The Adventures of Shay Mouse. McCabe's books include The Butcher Boy (1992) and Breakfast on Pluto (1998), both shortlisted for the Booker Prize and adapted into film. His awards include the Irish Times/Aer Lingus Literature Prize for The Butcher Boy in 1992 and the 2007 Hughes & Hughes/Irish Independent Irish Novel of the Year award for Winterwood. Nichola Bruce is an avant garde film director, cinematographer, screenwriter, and artist working with the moving image. Her work is primarily about expressing the way the mind composites vision through memory.

She exhibits her work as film, installation, single and multiple screenings, at galleries, cinemas, other venues and online. Bruce's first feature film I Could Read the Sky (2000) featuring Dermot Healy, Maria Doyle- Kennedy, Brendan Coyle and Stephen Rea was inspired by the photographic novel by writer Timothy O'Grady and photo- grapher Steve Pyke.

How to book a place?

If you wish to attend this workshop book your place at https://bit.ly/2WKucVq.

Venue

The workshop will be held in Áras an Chontae, Carrick- on-Shannon on Tuesday, June 18 from 14.00 until 17.00. The workshop is free but attendees must be members of Creative Frame. If you wish to register with Creative Frame follow this link prior to booking: creativeframe.eu/register/