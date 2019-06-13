Leitrim firm makes list of Top 50 Construction Contractors for 2019

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) Top 50 Construction Contractors for 2019 have been announced, with one Leitrim firm making the list with a turnover of €46.1 million.

King & Moffatt is ranked number 34 on the list.

The combined turnover for Ireland’s top 50 construction companies increased by 25% to €8.39 billion last year according to the Top 50 list.

The annual listing gives a snapshot of the overall growth in Irish construction as it delivers many largescale projects throughout Ireland and the world, attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland and exporting almost €2.5 billion in construction expertise.

According to Construction magazine’s figures, the top 50 Irish contractors reported a combined turnover of €8.39 billion in 2018, with €5.9 billion of this activity taking place in Ireland, and almost €2.5 billion resulting from exported construction services, up more than 54% from €1.62 billion in 2017.

Over the years, the construction industry federation has seen a year on year increase in the turnover for the CIF top 50 contractors. In 2015, total turnover for the CIF top 50 was €4.9 billion, jumping to €6.72 billion in 2017, and €8.39 billion in 2018.

The Irish turnover for CIF’s Top 50 has remained high, increasing 15.7% from €5.1 billion in 2017, to €5.9 billion in 2018.