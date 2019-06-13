Gardai are investigating after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Mohill, Co Leitrim
Gardaí investigate petrol bomb attack on a house in Mohill
Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Mohill, Co. Leitrim this morning, June 13, at approximately 2am.
A suspect device, believed to be a petrol bomb, was thrown at a house in the town causing damage to front door.
Fire services attended the scene and dealt with the incident.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on