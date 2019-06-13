Gardai are investigating after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Gardaí investigate petrol bomb attack on a house in Mohill

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Mohill, Co. Leitrim this morning, June 13, at approximately 2am.

A suspect device, believed to be a petrol bomb, was thrown at a house in the town causing damage to front door.

Fire services attended the scene and dealt with the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.