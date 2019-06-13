Irish Water continues work to repair burst water main in Carrick-on-Shannon

Following a significant burst to a water main in Carrick-on-Shannon Irish Water and contractors are continuing to work to restore water supply as soon as possible in difficult conditions.

Repairs are complex due to ground conditions and the condition of the old cast iron mains pipe. Irish Water will continue to update the public as repairs continue.

A back feed water supply has been supplied to the majority of houses affected by this burst but customers receiving this supply may experience reduced pressure. There are areas of Shannon Grove, Cluain Ard, Harley, Clonshebane that are still without water.

Once the water main has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

The area affected by the bursts are houses and businesses on the Leitrim Road, Shannon Grove, The Paddocks, Tir na Sí, Cluain Ard, Cluain Sí, Páirc Meala, Gort Aoibhin, Cluain Óir, Cnóc Beag, Maigh Glas, Ros Airgid, and Bothair Saileach.

An alternative water supply is being provided by Irish Water and Leitrim County Council in the form of water bowsers. The water bowers have been moved to accommodate the areas which are still without a water supply and include:

Elevated area of Shannon Grove

Elevated area of Cluain Ard

St Mary’s graveyard (as yesterday)

As a precautionary measure people using water from the alternative supplies will have to boil water before consumption.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers. A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Updates will continue to be provided on the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie