Leitrim deaths in Leitrim Saturday, June 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area and surrounding counties:

Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née Mc Loughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Angela Stenson Reynolds. Sadly missed by her sons Brian (Castlerea), Gerard Enda and Jimmy (Eslin), daughters Mary (Redhills), Noeleen (Drumboylan), Imelda (Leitrim Village), Doreen (Fenagh) and Joan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law Maura Stenson (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends also her cousin Fr Paddy Mc Loughlin (Galway). Reposing at the home of Gerard and Peggy (Eircode N41 FC 44) from 12 noon to 4pm on Saturday, 15th June. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm on Saturday evening. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.



Fr. John Kilcrann C.S.Sp, Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

Late of Corlaskagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Missionary in Brazil, Ireland, Rome and USA) June 11, 2019 (unexpectedly) at St. James' Hospital Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family and fellow Spiritans. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Leixlip), brother James, sister-in-law Josephine, nephew Paul, niece Claire, niece-in-law Rhona, grandnephews Callum and James, grandnieces Rebecca, Leah and Sarah, cousins, Spiritan confrères and friends. Removal this Saturday morning, after Prayers at 11am, to Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by Burial at Dardistown Cemetery.

Oliver Casserly, Ballygawley, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim

Oliver Casserley, Tullybeg, Ballygawley, Co Sligo (formerly Meelragh-Nagur, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim), June 13th 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in the kind and tender care of the ICU staff of the Galway Clinic. Beloved husband of Noeleen (nee Flynn), dear father to Sarah, Emma, Colm and Jane, and adored grandfather (“Lolo”) to his thirteen grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Ciaran, Conor and Kevin and daughter-in-law Noreen. Also deeply missed by his sisters-in-law Mary, Joan and Patricia (RIP) and brothers-in-law Gerard, Joseph (RIP) and Nicholas (RIP), great neighbours, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at his family home today Saturday, 15th June, 4-9 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 16th June, at 4pm in The Church of the Assumption, Sooey, with burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to family home with entrance from Ballygawley Cross. Follow directional signs.

May they all Rest In Peace.