Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, June 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area and surrounding counties:

Josephine (Josie) Stenson (née Mc Loughlin), Mohernameela, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Angela Stenson Reynolds. Sadly missed by her sons Brian (Castlerea), Gerard Enda and Jimmy (Eslin), daughters Mary (Redhills), Noeleen (Drumboylan), Imelda (Leitrim Village), Doreen (Fenagh) and Joan (Drumshanbo), sister-in-law Maura Stenson (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends also her cousin Fr Paddy Mc Loughlin (Galway). Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Oliver Casserly, Ballygawley, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim

Oliver Casserley, Tullybeg, Ballygawley, Co Sligo (formerly Meelragh-Nagur, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim), June 13th 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in the kind and tender care of the ICU staff of the Galway Clinic. Beloved husband of Noeleen (nee Flynn), dear father to Sarah, Emma, Colm and Jane, and adored grandfather (“Lolo”) to his thirteen grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Ciaran, Conor and Kevin and daughter-in-law Noreen. Also deeply missed by his sisters-in-law Mary, Joan and Patricia (RIP) and brothers-in-law Gerard, Joseph (RIP) and Nicholas (RIP), great neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 16th June, at 4pm in The Church of the Assumption, Sooey, with burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church. Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to family home with entrance from Ballygawley Cross. Follow directional signs.

May they all Rest In Peace.