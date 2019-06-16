Man to appear in court today in connection with Westport murder

A man in his 40s arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of Valerie Kilroy is expected to appear before a sitting of Castlebar District Court at 2pm today, Sunday June 16 charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí discovered the body of a woman at a house in the Kilbree Lower area of Westport on Friday, June 14. They arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the incident on Saturday, June 15.

A Post Mortem Examination was completed on Saturday June 15 at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar by the Acting State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan.

Details of the results of the Post Mortem are not being released at this stage for operational reasons.

Gardaí wish to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 12pm Thursday, June 13 12pm and Friday 14, who may have information, to contact the incident room at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.