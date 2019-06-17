Derelict site in close to Leitrim border to be demolished

A dangerous derelict site in West Cavan close to the Leitrim boreder is to be demolished by the local authority.

The building has been lying derelict in Ballymagovern on the road to Leitrim for a number of years despite safety concerns.

It had been put on last month’s agenda by Cavan-Belturbet Councillor Sean Smith (FF), who confirmed at this month’s meeting that a planning order was now in place for the building following engagement by the owners with the council.

The building is now set to be demolished in the coming months. The business and home had been gutted by fire a number of years ago.

