Renewed appeal for missing person Gerard Taylor

Gardaí in Dundrum are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Gerard (Gerry) Taylor who is missing from Sandyford since May 25, 2019.

He was last seen on Kellystown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin, walking in the direction of Ticknock shortly after 11am on Saturday, May 25.

Gerard is 5’ 10” in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

Gardaí and Gerard's family have serious concerns for his welfare and ask for any information regarding his whereabouts to be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.