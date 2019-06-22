Over 50 events on offer at Boyle Arts Festival

With less than seven weeks until the opening, the line-up for Boyle Arts Festival 2019 is almost complete and the official programme will be launched in just a few weeks time.

Boyle Arts Festival will open on July 18 and run until July 27.

Tickets for the majority of the events are now on sale through www.boylearts.com



Some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include The Riptide Movement, The Blizzards, Tommy Fleming, Kieran Goss with Annie Kinsella, Mary Coughlan, The Whileaways, The Swing Cats, Charlie McGettigan with Paul Harrington, Mules and Men, Flo McSweeney. Watch out for gigs by local bands Fleetwood Craic and The Martyrs and exclusive album launches from Pete Higgins and Mossie Martin.



The classical music programme will include Storyteller: Fairytale to Tearjerker with soprano, Emer Barry, tenor Eoin Hynes, pianist Niall Kinsella and violinist Lynda O’Connor, a very special performance of La Boheme by the Harlequin Opera Company in the grounds of Boyle Abbey.



The RTÉ Contempo Quartet will be joined by the Choir of St Joseph’s Church for a unique concert in the Church of Ireland. Also look out for classical music performances by Michael McHale and Patrick Rafter along with a series of lunchtime and coffee concerts. A specially commissioned traditional piece entitled Portal will celebrate the first 30 years of BAF, with a performance by Cathy Jordan, Vincent Woods, John Carty and Siobhán Cleary on July 20.



The Visual Exhibition is curated by Paul McKenna, the theme this year is Legacy 30 years of Boyle Arts Festival.

Watch out for interviews with David Norris, Carole Coleman, Horslips legends - Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin, spoken word events with Pat McCabe, Eoin McNamee, The Naggin of Knowledge, Moylurg Writers, Paul Connolly, Jane Clark and Brian Leyden, local interest readings, lectures and guided tours from Frank Tivnan, Barry Feely, Mary Timoney and Tony Conboy.

There will be outrageous comedy from Alison Spittle, drama from John McManus, Beezneez Theatre Company and The Breffni Players.

There are plenty of events for children and families too.

