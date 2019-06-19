Stitching a border tale in Leitrim & Fermanagh

Woven Along the Border, a Leitrim/ Fermanagh initiative on the North Leitrim Women's Centre held it's closing celebration in Belcoo recently.



At the ceremony the Story Quilt depicting the villages and settlements along this stretch of the border was on show.

As well as the many crafts involved in the making of the quilt (such as screen-printing, quilting, knitting, sewing, wet felting, needle-felting, embroidery, cross-stitch etc.) women involved in the programme have also had opportunities to take part in a wide range of other activities – cookery from around the world, rope-making, peg loom weaving, health and nutrition, jewellery making, mindfulness, and Tibetan Sound Bath.



“The Story Quilt shows our border area as seen by women living here. At a time when the border is receiving so much attention, this was our opportunity to depict our communities by people who live here. You could say we have story quilted our own soft border!” explained cross border Development Worker, Isobel Cleary.



Women Along the Border’ is an initiative of the North Leitrim Women’s Centre, with the support of the Leitrim County Council through the Leitrim County PEACE IV Partnership.

The project worked with women along the Fermanagh Leitrim border, comprising the areas of Kinlough, Rossinver, Garrison, Kiltyclogher, Glenfarne, Cashel and Belcoo.



This project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).



Speaking at the launch were Assumpta Kelly, Co-ordinator of North Leitrim Women’s Centre, Breege Doherty of Conflict Textiles and Seamus MacAnnaidh, local storyteller, who regaled the audience with alternative tales of the border region.

The quilts are currently on display in the Healthy Living Centre, Belcoo.

For further information call Isobel on 0719856220 or email womenalongtheborder@gmail.com

Also read: Unique project featuring on Irish and German TV