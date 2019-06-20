Hope again for one-off housing in Leitrim

A delegation made up of Leitrim Fine Gael and Sinn Fein representatives met with Junior Housing Minister Damien English last week and agreed there was “progress” and new “hope” for the future of one-off houses in the county.

The political group pushed for urgent measures to be taken to allow one-off housing in the county. The issues with T90 tests and sewerage regulations has been halting planning for single houses around the county for ten years.

Two elements were discussed at the meeting; Martin Kenny’s proposed bill giving local authorities power to permit licences for water discharge to one-off houses and secondly the progression of a pilot sewerage scheme for houses that do not pass the T90 discharge test.



Leitrim cathaoirleach Cllr Enda McGloin said department officials agreed with Leitrim County Council to begin workshops and to financially support up to €5000,000 worth of pilot planning applications.

Fifteen pilot projects, expected to be made up of previously selected applicants, will form part of this new trial sewerage scheme.



Cllr McGloin said the progress of Deputy Kenny’s bill was “less conclusive.”

The bill is expected to go to committee stage this week. Deputy Kenny who was at the meeting asked the department a number of questions about dealing with the discharge for the pilot systems but it was “not clear” what will be the mechanism to sort it out.

Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn said a lot of pressure from Leitrim was piled onto the department.

She said the new willow system may be covered with a dome to help deal with rainwater infiltrating the system.

Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry said not all “discharge is dirty, it could even be clean water running from the soil”

He said Deputy’s Kenny’s bill provides the solution to this discharge issue in relation to EU regulations but “the minister wants to look at a different system.”



While the pilot schemes will be part funded due to the expensive nature of the trial systems, it is hoped that if successful the new willow bed system will be cheaper for future applicants.

The Leitrim group were conscious of a real timeframe for these pilot schemes and it is expected a progress report will be available to council members in July and a final report before Christmas 2019.

Cllr Reynolds-Flynn said her own son would like to come home and build a house so this is “very personal” for her.

Independent Cllr Gerry Dolan noted once again the difference between planning regulations in Cavan and Leitrim and commented “the soil is the same, but there are different regulations applied.”



Director of Services, Vincent Dwyer said Leitrim County Council applied the regulations set down for planning applications and there was no difference between the counties, but soil quality could differ.

Cllr Enda McGloin agreed with Cllr Dolan that it would seem “one authority seems to enforce EU regulations more than the other.”

It is hoped the new pilot system if approved would cost €20-23,000 which is over half the expected cost of the previously mooted pilot scheme.

Also read: Emergency asylum centre in Carrick-on-Shannon