Imperative role of cardiologist filled at Sligo University Hospital

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has called on the Minister for Health to instruct his Department to expedite the recruitment process to replace the retiring cardiologist serving Sligo University Hospital.

He explained, “We are well served in Sligo University Hospital with two cardiologists, one full time, one temporary position. As the full-time cardiologist retires the Department must make every effort to replace this role.

“Sligo University Hospital has made an application to fill the retirement post in this service. I understand once approval is received for the same, they plan to advertise the two consultant posts for cardiology service.

“We have limited health services in the north west, so it is imperative that this role is filled as soon as possible. Leaving us with one part time cardiologist will have serious negative health consequences in the region. Locum consultants should be recruited in the interim to ensure patient care is not jeopardised.

“I am encouraged that the Minister has committed to raising this with the Director General in the HSE, however, until the role is advertised, and the recruitment process has commenced I will continue to raise this very important issue,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.