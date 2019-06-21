HSE nursing homes in Leitrim paid 69% more than private counterparts

HSE nursing homes in Co Leitrim are being paid 69% more to provide care per person than their private and voluntary counterparts, new figures published by the HSE reveal.

The HSE released the fees payable to its nursing homes under the Fair Deal for January 2019 on June 5. This followed a 15-month delay in publishing its fees (last published March 2018).

Private and voluntary nursing homes are required to negotiate the fees payable to them under the Fair Deal scheme with the NTPF, acting on behalf of the State. However, the fees payable to HSE nursing homes are not subject to negotiation or oversight, with the HSE being the budget-holder and payee.

The released fees inform the average fee payable to the four HSE nursing homes in Co Leitrim is €1,535 per person, per week, as of January 2019. The average fee payable per person to the two private and voluntary nursing homes operating within the county for same month was €910 per person, per week. This reveals a staggering 69% differential in the average fees payable in respect of residents between HSE nursing homes in County Leitrim and private and voluntary counterparts.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said: “The Fair Deal budget is coming under severe pressure and there have been reports older people requiring access to nursing home care will have their funding support delayed as the HSE grapples with the financial pressures. Yet across Ireland it is paying its own nursing homes twice the fees payable to private and voluntary nursing homes that are operating alongside them. The HSE continues to utilise the €1 billion Fair Deal budget to increase payments to its nursing homes minus accountability.

