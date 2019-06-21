Bring home a loved one: Competition to bring home an Irish emigrant

Over the past decade, CurrencyFair has helped Irish nationals move abroad by providing low-cost money transfers without compromise. Now, the international money transfer service is helping those who want to return home with a uniquely Irish competition.

CurrencyFair is offering Irish people living abroad the chance to win a relocation package valued at €30,000 to go toward the costs of returning to Ireland, including a year of rental accommodation, flights and car insurance.

To enter, Irish emigrants are invited to visit www.currencyfair.com/comehome to tell CurrencyFair what home means to them and why the time is right to return to Ireland by sharing stories, photos and videos. Entries for the competition close on August 31, 2019, and one deserving winner will be chosen by a panel of three judges.

“There are about three-and-a-half million Irish citizens currently living outside of Ireland. When you think about why they might like to come back, it boils down to a single common reason: Ireland is home,” said Jarlath Regan, creator and host of An Irishman Abroadpodcast and CurrencyFair brand ambassador. “The chance to win a competition like this could be life changing for someone simply wanting to come back to Ireland.”

Regan joins other notable Irish personalities who will select a winner, including one of Ireland’s biggest YouTube sensations, Clisare, and Stephen Palmer, founder of the go-to blog for Irish expats in Australia, Irish Around Oz.

For each competition entry, CurrencyFair will make a €10 donation to Focus Ireland, the country’s leading not-for-profit working to prevent people becoming, remaining or returning to homelessness.

For full details see currencyfair.com/comehome for full competition terms and conditions.