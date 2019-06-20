Planning permission granted for just five dwellings in Leitrim in the first three months of 2019

Leitrim has the lowest level of planning permissions granted for new dwellings in the country according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office today.

The figures show planning was granted for just five dwelling units in Leitrim in the first three months of the year.

Although nationally planning permission for dwelling units was down slightly (by 3.5%), Leitrim's low figures show just how difficult it remains to get planning, especially for one-off houses in rural areas.

Planning permission was granted for 10 extensions in the county during the same period however.and a further four planning applications were granted for alterations and conversions of existing structures.