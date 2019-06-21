Gardai issue warning ahead of International Donegal Rally 2019

Gardai in Donegal are warning they will be operating a zero tolerance policy this weekend during the International Donegal Rally 2019.

"There will be zero tolerance for drink driving, drug driving, dangerous driving, speeding and general bad driving behaviour. If you value your driving licence then leave the rally driving to the competitors," they said on the official Donegal Gardai Facebook page. 