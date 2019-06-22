Lory Meagher Cup Final
Social media reaction to Leitrim's extra-time Lory Meagher Cup Final victory over Lancashire
Following their dramatic victory over Lancashire the Leitrim hurlers are currently making their way down the N4 to Carrick-on-Shannon where they and the Lory Meagher Cup will be paraded in front of supporters at half time in this evening's All-Ireland football qualifier between Leitrim and Clare in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.
There has been a huge reaction online to the victory with Leitrim natives and supporters from other counties quick to congratulate the Leitrim heroes.
Lifting the Lory Meagher Cup - what a sight to behold !!— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 22, 2019
Leitrim Abú pic.twitter.com/k3a4xpbdDM
Congratulations to UCD students and hurlers Karl McDermott, Ben Murray and Cathal O’Donovan on winning the Lory Meaghair Hurling Final with Leitrim today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/MU3sTabAeg— UCD GAA (@UCDGAA) June 22, 2019
Glory Day For Leitrim Hurling Lory Meagher Champions in Croke Park. HailHail pic.twitter.com/npTCdoQdS7— Buff Egan (@buff_egan) June 22, 2019
Not a huge crowd here but it clearly means so much to Leitrim to win a trophy in Croke Park. One the GAA's better ideas to let them play there.— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) June 22, 2019
"WOW! Am I dreaming or am I awake! Finally, we've got up the steps of the Hogan!" declares captain Declan Molloy. pic.twitter.com/ldpyAvyA2x
@ronan_maher3 light the bonfires!!! @LeitrimGAA lory meagher champions 2019..— ronan fagan (@rinanfafan) June 22, 2019
"It's taken us a long time to get here...so we're going to relax for a second now"— GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) June 22, 2019
Captain Declan Molloy and the whole of @LeitrimGAA are going to soak this one in pic.twitter.com/IVF1us2R2r
@LeitrimToday @LeitrimGAA @TConlonthecouch @officialgaa Fantastic win for Leitrim today in Croker. Great acceptance speech from the captain Devlan Molloy. Hopefully the footballers will emulate the feat.— conor harte (@conhharte) June 22, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on