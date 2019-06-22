Lory Meagher Cup Final

Social media reaction to Leitrim's extra-time Lory Meagher Cup Final victory over Lancashire

Philip Rooney

Reporter:

Philip Rooney

Following their dramatic victory over Lancashire the Leitrim hurlers are currently making their way down the N4 to Carrick-on-Shannon where they and the Lory Meagher Cup will be paraded in front of supporters at half time in this evening's All-Ireland football qualifier between Leitrim and Clare in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

There has been a huge reaction online to the victory with Leitrim natives and supporters from other counties quick to congratulate the Leitrim heroes.