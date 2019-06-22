Social media reaction to Leitrim's extra-time Lory Meagher Cup Final victory over Lancashire

Following their dramatic victory over Lancashire the Leitrim hurlers are currently making their way down the N4 to Carrick-on-Shannon where they and the Lory Meagher Cup will be paraded in front of supporters at half time in this evening's All-Ireland football qualifier between Leitrim and Clare in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

There has been a huge reaction online to the victory with Leitrim natives and supporters from other counties quick to congratulate the Leitrim heroes.

Lifting the Lory Meagher Cup - what a sight to behold !!







Leitrim Abú pic.twitter.com/k3a4xpbdDM — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 22, 2019

Congratulations to UCD students and hurlers Karl McDermott, Ben Murray and Cathal O’Donovan on winning the Lory Meaghair Hurling Final with Leitrim today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/MU3sTabAeg June 22, 2019

Glory Day For Leitrim Hurling Lory Meagher Champions in Croke Park. HailHail pic.twitter.com/npTCdoQdS7 — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) June 22, 2019

Not a huge crowd here but it clearly means so much to Leitrim to win a trophy in Croke Park. One the GAA's better ideas to let them play there.



"WOW! Am I dreaming or am I awake! Finally, we've got up the steps of the Hogan!" declares captain Declan Molloy. pic.twitter.com/ldpyAvyA2x — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) June 22, 2019

"It's taken us a long time to get here...so we're going to relax for a second now"



Captain Declan Molloy and the whole of @LeitrimGAA are going to soak this one in pic.twitter.com/IVF1us2R2r — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) June 22, 2019