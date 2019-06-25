Three bed house on one acre of landscaped grounds

This two-storey three bedroom property (circa 190 sqm) comes to market sited on approx one acre of landscaped gardens.



The site at Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co Cavan offers endless potential for any purchaser with a number of outbuildings included which could be used for a home business. Conveniently situated only 2km from village of Bawnboy it is also around 10km from both towns of Ballinamore and Ballyconnell.



The property is in good repair and was previously a residence with attached public house with lounge. It is therefore leaving the property suited for a variety of uses.



Accommodation is made up for hallway, living room with open fireplace, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, larder, toilet, bathroom and three bedrooms together with large adjoining building and outbuildings.

This is ideal for a buyer seeking out offices or workshops or for home business.



Viewing Strictly by Appointment only with the sole selling agent Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 964 5555 or www.ghproperty.ie

AMV: €130,000

Also read: Water supply restored to properties impacted by water main burst in Carrick-on-Shannon