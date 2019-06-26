Get set for some summer weather (finally!) for Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Sligo

You may have been forgiven for starting to doubt that we were actually going to experience any summer this year - a point which has been all the more galling following last year's scorcher - but Met Éireann is assuring us that we will be seeing some sunshine this week.

According to the latest forecasts for the week ahead, today (Wednesday, June 26) will bring variable cloud and sunny spells.

A few showers may develop from around late morning but these will disappear later in the day with highs of 18 to 23 degrees expected.

It will be dry tonight (Wednesday) with temperatures varying between 8 and 10 degrees.

Thursday, June 27 will be dry and sunny although the sunshine may be a little hazy earlier in the day due to high cloud. It will feel very warm and humid with maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees.

A muggy night will follow with overnight lows of 13 to 17 degrees in light or moderate easterly breezes.

The warm sunshine continues again on Friday with highs of 20 to 27 degrees, however, sadly the sunshine won't last.

Cloud will gradually increase countrywide on Friday afternoon/evening with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards. Another warm and humid night will follow with temperatures between 13 and 17 degrees.

Current predictions for Saturday, June 29, are for sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting parts of the west and northwest. It will remain warm with top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees

Sunday will be colder than previous days, with sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and north west.

Temperatures will reach between 16 and 20 degrees and it looks like the rain and colder conditions will continue into next week.

Just try to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!