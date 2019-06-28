Sligo/Leitrim TD calls for freeze on greyhound industry funding until questions are answered

Speaking following the revelations about the greyhound industry earlier this week on RTÉ Investigates, Sinn Féin’s spokesman for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Kenny TD, has called for a freeze on exchequer funding to the sector.

Deputy Kenny said: “Any decent person would be shocked by what they saw on RTÉ Investigates. Cruelty to animals is barbaric and should not be tolerated anywhere. Over €16m has gone to the greyhound sector this year and the people who are responsible for oversight in that industry must answer to the citizens for the expenditure of that money.

“For many years I have had my reservations about how the greyhound sector is run. At the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine people charged with the regulation and monitoring of greyhound racing and breeding in this state have told us that problems of doping, cruelty and the dumping of dogs not fit for racing, is a minimal problem.

“This broadcast told us differently. I have already written to the clerk of the JOC to invite Bord na gCon (Irish Greyhound Board) representatives back before the committee to answer for themselves. I have also tabled an oral question for the minister next week, asking what action he intends to take.

"I am now calling on him to freeze all funding to the sector until questions are answered and citizens are satisfied that the barbaric practices we saw last night are wiped out of the Irish greyhound industry.”