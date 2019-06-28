Red-letter day as iRadio are granted 10 year renewal on their radio licence

It's 99s all-round this Friday at iRadio, Ireland's third biggest commercial franchise. Not only because of the weather but because the station has just won a ten-year renewal of of their radio licence. Radio stations have to reapply for their right to broadcast and the BAI has seen fit to extend iRadio's licence until 2030.

At its board meeting today the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland confirmed its decision to award Wilton Radio (trading as iRadio) a ten-year Sound Broadcasting Service licence covering 15 counties.

The Youth Music service which launched in 2008 has 227,000 daily listeners and broadcasts to the West, North West, North East & Midlands.

Chief Executive Mark Cunning is understandably delighted with today’s announcement: “I’m thrilled for staff and listeners. I see this as a vote of confidence in what we’ve been doing. We can begin to put into action our plans for 2020 and beyond. This clarity is welcome. I’m buying all the staff 99s to celebrate!”

iRadio Chairman Willie O’Reilly commented: “This is a red letter day for the board. iRadio launched in the teeth of the recession, but with the support of its shareholders it has ridden the storm and is now entering a period of profitability and increased popularity. We are now more popular than any local or national station in our franchise area. Our best days lie ahead.”