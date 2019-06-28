Ray D’Arcy Show to uncover Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands in live broadcasts

The Ray D’Arcy Show will broadcast live from Acres Lake, Drumshanbo on RTÉ Radio 1 from 3–4.30pm on Thursday, July 11th next.

The show will be one of a series from various locations throughout Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands for a full week from Monday, 8th until Friday, 12th July as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Yours to Uncover’ marketing campaign for the region.

The RTÉ Radio 1 team have a busy schedule as the popular host broadcasts live from the following locations:

Monday, 8th July The Lakeside Hotel, Killaloe, Co Clare (Roadcaster)

Tuesday, 9th July Banagher Marina, Co Offaly (Boat)

Wednesday, 10th July Cloondara Marina, Co Longford (Boat)

Thursday, 11th July Acres Lake, Co Leitrim (Roadcaster)

Friday, 12th July Cavan Town (Roadcaster)

Fáilte Ireland is encouraging everyone to come out and attend the broadcasts.

Ray interviewing Frances Cryan in Carrick-on-Shannon last year.

Looking forward to the arrival of the popular RTE Radio 1 show, Niall Tracey, Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Marketing, said:

“Ray D’Arcy is a fantastic ambassador for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and he expresses perfectly how Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands captures the imagination. We are hoping that these outside broadcasts will encourage locals to enjoy the broadcasts in Killaloe, Banagher, Cloondara, Acres Lake and Cavan Town, where they can expect an array of entertainment from live music and interviews to hearing about local tourism highlights. Everyone is welcome to participate in the fun and uncover Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands on the airwaves.”

Ray will be interviewing some local tourism businesses from the surrounding area and discussing some of the many activities and experiences available to anyone visiting Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as well as trying some activities himself including water-skiing on Lough Derg; a tour of Ardnacusha Power Station; SUP Safari; a visit to Center Parcs; Leitrim cycling tour and canoeing on Lough Oughter with Cavan Adventure Centre.

Speaking to Fáilte Ireland, Ray D’Arcy said:

"I'm really looking forward to exploring Ireland's Hidden Heartlands with Fáilte Ireland next week! The Ray D'Arcy Show is taking to the Shannon for the week as we travel by boat from Dromineer to Portumna and Athlone. The team and I are hopeful of the good weather as we plan to get involved in some of the great activities the Hidden Heartlands has to offer along the way."

This promotion is part of Fáilte Ireland’s wider marketing campaign for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands which commenced last month highlighting the region as the perfect place to take a short break. The multi-media brand awareness campaign worth €550,000 is currently running on TV, outdoor, radio and digital channels, showcasing how Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands is ‘Yours to Uncover’.

Through the campaign, audiences across the Island of Ireland will see some of the unique experiences, natural beauty and treasures Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has to offer.

Locations featured include the Shannon and its Lakes; the Beara Breifne Way; Lough Oughter; Lough Key; as well as the many woodlands and bogs throughout the region. Last year's successful campaign resulted in 54% of all adults being aware of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands brand.