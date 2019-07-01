Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 1, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Maguire, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Late of Walthamstow London and formally Drumersee Swanlinbar Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Out Ladys Hospice Harolds Cross Dublin, son of the late Bridie and Francis, brother of the late Mary, Bridie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother Eugene ( Stoke Newington London) nephews Michael & Eugene, nieces Eileen, Sharon and Lorraine relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at Mortuary Chapel at Our Ladys Hospice Harolds Cross on this Tuesday from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

Bernard (Barney) McGrath, Tullynacross, Glangevlin, Cavan



Bernard (Barney) McGrath, formerly of Tullynacross, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan & Fishpond, Bristol. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Nora Elizabeth Ruddy. Survived & sadly missed by his son Martin, daughter Anne, brothers & sisters, grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton from 4-6pm on Sunday evening, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice.

Catherine (Kathleen) McGovern (née O'Flanagan), 50 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Catherine (Kathleen) McGovern, 50 Lattone Road, Belcoo and Leo’s Off Licence, Belcoo. Died 29th June 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Leo, sister of Mary, Margaret (Peggy) and Patrick. Reposing at her residence. Wake times are Sunday 2pm until 10pm and on Monday from 12 noon to 6pm. House private at all other times please. Her remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o JP Conway Funeral Directors, Belcoo BT93 5AS.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

Kazimiera Bieganowska, 35 Carbery Coast, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Kazimiera Bieganowska, 35 Carbery Coast, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Poland, peacefully aged 91 years at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at the Breslin Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Sunday 30th June, from 9.30am with removal from there at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan at 2pm.

Mary Alice (Addie) Faragher, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Alice Faragher affectionately known as Addie, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and formerly of Clydebank, Glasgow, Scotland, peacefully at St Phelim’s Nursing Home in her 97th year.Predeceased by her husband Larry. Sadly missed by her daughters Clare (Rossinver) and Deirdre (Dublin), her son Terence (Rosses Point, Sligo), her sons in law Pat and Pat, her daughter-in-law Deirdre, her grandchildren Romai, Owen, Tim, Lydia, Emmett, and Craig, nieces Maura, Noreen, Anna and Eileen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal on Sunday to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Rossinver.