Ben Bulben Summer Night Walk - supporting Sligo/Leitrim Mountain

Following the hugely successful fundraising Night Walk last year, Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team is busy planning this year's event which will take place on Saturday July 13.

This will be the eighth year the event will be run and signing up for the event will be via an online registration page.

Further details of the event will be issued when the planning stages are complete.



Ben Bulben Mountain is an iconic symbol for both Sligo and the rest of the Ireland. The challenge to reach the summit is both a personal achievement and a valuable fundraising resource for our volunteer emergency service, without which we couldn't maintain the high level of training and equipment that the public have come to expect.

They urge un-registered walkers not to attempt the climb on the evening of the walk as resources will be focused on pre-registered walkers.



As per previous years, the Oxfield Centre at Carney will be the only car parking point available to connect with the shuttle buses, and road access to the start point of the walk will be restricted to those buses and emergency

vehicles only.

Again, full co-operation by those attending would be

appreciated. We look forward to seeing you all there!



Visit www.sligoleitrimmrt.ie, and our Facebook page,

www.facebook.com/SligoLeitrimMRT, for further details.

