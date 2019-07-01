Irish Cancer Society calls on people of Leitrim to have your say

The Irish Cancer Society is asking the people of Leitrim how it can better help those affected by cancer. By filling in a quick 10-minute survey at www.cancer.ie/HaveYourSay you can help shape the future of the charity’s work.

Chief Executive Averil Power said: “The Irish Cancer Society is currently preparing an ambitious new five-year strategy. To ensure we focus on the right things, we are asking people affected by cancer in Leitrim to tell us how we can best help. We would love to hear from anyone is currently, or has previously, been impacted by cancer, whether as a patient or as a friend or family member of a patient.

“Tell us what we do well, what we could do better and what gaps in supports you think we should try to fill. By completing the survey you can help shape our priorities for the next five years and ensure we make the greatest possible difference for everyone affected by cancer. The survey will only take 10 minutes and all answers are confidential.

“The Irish Cancer Society is here to help you and your local community. We would hugely appreciate your input into how we can best do this in the future. Please log on to www.cancer.ie/HaveYourSay and share your views with us," she concluded.

