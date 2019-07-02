Join in a special fundraising walk for Join Our Boys and the Irish Pilgrimage Trust in Drumshanbo this afternoon

A special family fun walk in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust and Join Our Boys will start at 7pm from the carpark at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo this evening (Tuesday, July 2) at 7pm.



The two charities are very worthy causes. The Irish Pilgrimage Trust brought toddler, Michael Barry, to Lourdes earlier this year and Join Our Boys Trust which aims to help fund research and to also raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Join Our Boys Trust was founded by parents Paula and Padraic Naughton after all three of their sons, Archie (12) and twins George and Isaac (7) were diagnosed with the muscle wasting disease.