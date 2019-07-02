Possibility of a new Leitrim School of Art being explored

As part of the proposed refurbishment of the St Felim's College/ old Railway buildings, demand is being surveyed for a Leitrim School of Art.



Planning permission has been submitted to refurbish the old railway buildings at St Felim's College to accommodate a digital hub, youth facility, research centre and trail head for the Cavan-Leitrim Greenway.

One of the proposals for these buildings is an art studio/ centre.



An online survey has been commissioned to seek out the demand for a locally run art, craft and design centre.

The survey wants to establish what sort of art studio would be best suited to the area.

The centre could provide courses for art portfolio preparation, transition year courses, art, craft and design classes, adult art classes, an afterschool, art camps or individual/ group art studios.

The survey will be completed and processed this month.



Leitrim County Council are progressing with plans to develop the area around St Felim's as a trail head for the proposed greenway which runs from Mohill to Belturbet. This includes special paving to look like railway tracks are car parking space as well as bicycle racks.



The council along with the Ballinamore town team are putting together a strong application for funding under the Rural Regeneration Programme and hope to be successful after missing out on last year's round of funding.

Detailed plans and drawings of proposals are available to view at www.leitrimcoco.ie or at Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Also read: Re-discover Leitrim with the kids this summer