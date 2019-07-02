Garda assaulted at hotel in Ballyconnell

A man has been remanded in custody following the assault of a Garda at the Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell.



The Garda received injuries to his face while dealing with an intoxicated man at the hotel on Sunday night, June 30.

The man in his 20s appeared before Monaghan District Court on Monday, July 1 and was charged with a public order offence and a section three assault on the member of An Garda Síochána.



He was remanded in custody to reappear before Harristown District Court on this Friday, July 5.

Two other people, a minor and a woman, also appeared in connection with the incident and were released on bail.

