Contestants sought for a dating show with a difference

Do dating apps have you on a road to nowhere? Could your Mam pick the love of your life? Does your Da know marriage material when he sees it? It’s time to find out if swiping right was all wrong.

Could the secret be to just ask your parents? Pulling with my Parents is a brand new dating series for RTÉ2 that wants to save young singles from the merry-go-round of bad dates.

RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a go.

What is the magic solution? Hand over the reins to mam and dad!

Parents of misguided millennials will roll up their sleeves to give their babies' dating profiles an old fashioned overhaul. Say goodbye to saucy selfies and hello to a family snap from your sister's wedding!

As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece just home from Australia?

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: dating@alleycats.tv

You will need to be over 18 years of age and living in Ireland. If your mam is camera shy, fear not!

Grandparents, aunts, uncles, step-parents and single parents are all welcome. Filming will begin soon so apply by emailing: dating@alleycats.tv





