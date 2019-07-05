Stag party reveller arrested twice during stay in Carrick

A man who went “ott with his drink taking” was convicted of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week and was fined €300.

Sgt Michael Gallagher gave summary evidence against the defendant Robert Murphy, Riverdale, Avenue Rd, Dundalk who was visiting Carrick-on-Shannon for a stag party and came to the attention of gardaí on April 12 and April 14 last.

In relation to the incident on April 12 at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon Sgt Gallagher said the defendant was “highly intoxicated” at 10.50pm and “proceeded to use foul language beginning in c.

“He said he would get gardaí no matter what.”

In relation to matters at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 14 Sgt Gallagher said at 2.05am “A similar situation arose. He was extremely abusive to gardaí.”

The court heard the defendant is 28-years-old and is a father of two children, works full-time and has no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Martin Burke said the defendant had just finished a course of painkillers before travelling to Carrick-on-Shannon where he attended a stag party.

Addressing the court to enter a plea on behalf of Mr Murphy, Mr Burke said: “It was a friend's stag party. He went ott with his drink taking.

“Instead of being apologetic he was abusive on the second night.

“He is of previously good character. He has €150 with him in court and given time could raise more.”

Having heard the evidence against Mr Murphy, Judge Denis McLoughlin said: “€150 for offences that far back is actually quite insulting to the court poor box system.”

In relation to the incident on April 12 Judge McLoughlin imposed a conviction and a €300 fine.

In relation to the offence on April 14, Judge McLoughlin took matters into consideration.