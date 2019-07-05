Defendant who was caught short given probation act for disorderly conduct in Carrick-on-Shannon

Alvaro Joel Soares de Aguier, 21 Carolan Court, Kilronan Estate, Keadue was given the benefit of the probation act when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

Sgt Michael Gallagher gave summary evidence that shortly after midnight on November 11, 2018 the defendant relieved himself in front of passing traffic at Leitrim Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sgt Gallagher added that the defendant did subsequently apologise.

Explaining his actions Mr de Aguier said on the night in question he was waiting for a taxi with a friend after having a few drinks.

The defendant said he was denied permission to use the toilet in three pubs and one fast food restaurant.

“I have a renal condition and couldn’t hold it any longer. I am guilty” he said.

Having heard the evidence Judge Kevin P Kilrane said: “Forgive the pun, it’s a fairly exposed junction.”