Member of Defence Forces was abusive to garda in Carrick-on-Shannon

“The garda has been extremely fair,” said Judge Denis McLoughlin prior to striking out matters against Kevin Armstrong, 22 Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Giving evidence before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week Sgt Michael Gallagher said Garda Laura Loftus was on duty in Carrick-on-Shannon at 12.20am on June 19 last when she observed two males engaged in a verbal disagreement. Mr Armstrong was asked to leave the area and complied with this request.

The defendant was later spotted lying on the road and wouldn't leave. When asked by Garda Loftus to leave the area she was told to 'f**k off' and she was given two fingers.

Sgt Gallagher said Garda Loftus was left with no option but to arrest the defendant who was said to have been highly intoxicated.

The court heard the defendant is a member of the Irish Defence Forces and “has served his country well”.

Having heard the evidence, Judge McLoughlin noted: “The garda has been extremely fair. As well as being charged with being intoxicated he could have been charged with refusal to leave the area or threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Judge Kilrane instructed the defendant to make a donation of €250 the Garda Benevolent Fund. Matters were struck out upon payment.