Names emerge as possible Fine Gael candidates for Leitrim

The Fine Gael party executive says it’ll meet with the Sligo/Leitrim strategy committee in the coming days, and after that the national executive will meet to discuss the matter of replacing Gerry Reynolds as the general election candidates.

After the Leitrim Observer's shock announcement that Mr Reynolds is stepping away from politics this week, Fine Gael must scramble together to fill that void before a general election is called.

As it stands there are no plans from the party to hold a convention. However former senator Michael Comiskey who is throwing his hat into the ring is calling for a local convention to be held.

Gerry Reynolds' sister newly elected Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn along with new Cathaoirleach Enda McGloin says they are not ruling out seeking the nomination.

