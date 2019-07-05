Leitrim County Council to recognise achievements of local hurling teams

Cllr Enda Stenson has congratulated the Leitrim hurlers on their “magnificent achievement” in winning the Lory Meagher Cup last month.

Speaking at last Monday's meeting of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Stenson said: “It was a wonderful day for the county in Croke Park and a very proud moment for us all,” noting that the team and, in particular, player Zak Moradi, had attracted national attention following their success over Lancashire by 2-23 to 2-22 after extra time.

“This has also been followed up by more success by the U17 Leitrim hurlers last weekend and all of this comes after the magnificent Connacht victory of the Carrick Hurling Club late last year,” Cllr Stenson said.

The Under 17 county team, made up entirely of Carrick Hurling Club players, defeated Longford in the final of the Celtic Challenge in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday by 3-20 to 1-5.

Carrick Hurling Club are the reigning Connacht Junior Hurling Champions having claimed a first ever title for Leitrim by defeating Galway champions Ballygar in the final.

Cllr Stenson proposed sending a note of congratulations to the Leitrim hurlers and asked the council if it was possible to honour “our sporting heroes” in some way.

“It is important that the local authority should, in some way, acknowledge what has been achieved,” he said.