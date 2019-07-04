Specially commissioned sculpture for Dromod roundabout is heading to its new home today!
The new sculpture leaves Irish Contract Seating, who were commissioned to create the artwork.
A special commission for Leitrim County Council has left Irish Contract Seating in Dromod for installation in its new home as the centrepiece of the Dromod roundabout.
The striking piece was commissioned and has been created by the award winning Leitrim company.
It will be put in place today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on