Carrick-on-Shannon is a beautiful riot of colour

Wild flowers in bloom

The Cortober Residents boat-shaped rose bed on the Boyle Rd. looks fabulous in full bloom. The committee worked with Roscommon Co. Council to provide the impressive feature. Pictures: Gerry Faughnan

Carrick-on-Shannon's roundabouts on the N4 are a riot of colour from the bee friendly wildflowers planted by Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns on both approaches to the town.

Well done to the hard-working members of the Tidy Towns committee including Cortober Residents Association and the local Chamber of Commerce who have the town looking splendid.

Pictures by Gerry Faughnan