Tidy Towns
Carrick-on-Shannon is a beautiful riot of colour
Wild flowers in bloom
The Cortober Residents boat-shaped rose bed on the Boyle Rd. looks fabulous in full bloom. The committee worked with Roscommon Co. Council to provide the impressive feature. Pictures: Gerry Faughnan
Carrick-on-Shannon's roundabouts on the N4 are a riot of colour from the bee friendly wildflowers planted by Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns on both approaches to the town.
Well done to the hard-working members of the Tidy Towns committee including Cortober Residents Association and the local Chamber of Commerce who have the town looking splendid.
Pictures by Gerry Faughnan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on