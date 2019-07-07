Cloudy weather with a few scattered showers on Sunday, July 7
Cloudy conditions today
Today, Sunday, July 7 will be mainly dry, with bright spells at first but a good deal of cloud overall. Some further patches of rain and drizzle are possible, mainly in western coastal areas. Maximum temperatures 16 to 22 Celsius, in light variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Dry in most areas, with slack winds, but patches of mist and drizzle will occur, mainly on southern and western coasts. Min. 6 to 10 Celsius, generally.
