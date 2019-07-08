Back to school clothing and footwear allowance to be paid this week

The Back to School clothing and footwear allowance will be paid this week (week ending 12th July), Senator Maura Hopkins has said.

Senator Hopkins stated, “It is important that this payment is made in July to allow families to properly prepare for the next school year. The payment is payable at a rate of €150 for children between 4 and 11 and €275 for children between 12 and 22 (those over 18 must be in second level education).”

“Payments will issue to families automatically and those who are entitled should have got notification in recent weeks. I have assisted a number of applicants for the scheme already this year. If someone believes that they may be entitled and have not received notification of payment they can get in contact with me.”

Senator Hopkins concluded, “This payment will be made to over 110,000 families this year. I know first hand how crucial this payment can be for those families. I would encourage all schools to consider looking at how the cost of uniforms could be reduced in order to reduce the burden on families.”