HPV vaccine took big hit in Sligo Leitrim

A new report is looking for an investigation into the variation of uptakes in counties regarding the HP vaccine.



The annual National Healthcare Quality Reporting System report shows that in the academic year 2015/16 the uptake in the Sligo Leitrim was 70.9% but the following year it was down to just 48.5%.



No areas achieved the national target of 80% but the HSE has confirmed that the current national uptake rate for the HPV vaccine is now at 70% nationally.



The HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) represents a family of very common viruses that are passed on during sex. Most people will get a HPV infection in their lifetime and it usually clears up by itself.

For women, ongoing HPV infections can cause abnormal changes to the lining of the cervix that, if left untreated, can lead to cervical cancer.



The report showed Leitrim had a good uptake in other vaccines with a 97% uptake in MMR, 87% for Meningitis C.



The report also raises particular concerns about the amount of healthcare staff getting the flu vaccine, stating that it has fallen below 40%.

While 42% of medical and dental staff availed of the vaccine, just 30% of nursing staff did so.

In Sligo Hospital the uptake was noted at 30.6%.



Breast cancer and cervical cancer (smear) screenings were on par with the average national figures.

Sligo Hospital was commended for being under the national average for c-sections.



Commenting on the report, Health Minister Simon Harris said, “Vaccination hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to public health today.”

This September, the HPV vaccine for boys will be rolled out in secondary schools.

Watc: HSE confirms HPV Vaccine is now 70%