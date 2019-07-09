Martin Kenny TD welcomes O’Neill report on historical child sexual abuse

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has welcomed Judge Iarfhlaith O'Neill’s report finding that an ECHR ruling had been misinterpreted and had denied victims of historical child sexual abuse access to a redress scheme to which they are entitled.

Deputy Kenny said: “Judge O’Neill’s report is welcome and should serve to encourage survivors of historical child sexual abuse in their struggle for justice and for compensation.

“The state has been guilty of obstructing victims in that struggle and one Minister for Education after another, including Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, despite his statements now, have forced victims of abuse to protest publicly in order to be heard.

“Then they were obliged to go to the European Court of Human Rights to highlight the injustice they were fighting.

“I hope the government will not delay another day in acting on this report and ensure that compensation is paid to those survivors who have waited so long and fought so hard.

“The state has failed these people and obstructed them in their quest for justice. They deserve redress and they deserve it now.

“I acknowledge the suffering of those who have been victims of sexual abuse and the trauma they have suffered.”

