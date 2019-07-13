Ballinamore Family Festival announce headline acts

Ballinamore's Family Festival will run from August 11-18 this year.



The week long family festival attracts visitors from across the north west, with a lot of local natives returning home each year to enjoy the seven days of music and activities.



The committee have announced the headline acts for each night of this year's festival.

Opening the festival on Sunday, August 11 will be Jimmy Buckley followed by ABBA-esque.

Ceili at The Crossroads is sure to get people dancing on Monday, August 12.



Richie Remo returns to Ballinamore on Tuesday 12, while the midweek entertainment will be provided by Twisted Ninjas on August 14.

County music fans will delight with Robert Mizzell bringing his style of American tuns on Thursday 15 and Lee Matthews continues the country music on Friday, August 16.

There is high expectations for a lively night with the Rod Stewart tribute band on Saturday, August 17.

Johnny Brady will close the Ballinamore festival on Sunday, August 17.



The full brochure of events and activities is expected to be published shortly, but the headline acts definitely wet the appetite for one of Leitrim's biggest week long festivals.

Keep up to-date on the Ballinamore Family Festival Facebook page.

Also see: Summer show at Solas Art Gallery Ballinamore