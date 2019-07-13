Téada & Seamus Begley for O'Carolan Festival

Téada & Seamus Begley are in concert in St. Ronan’s Hall, Keadue on Sunday, August 4.



A traditional band with a worldwide reach, Téada have performed at festivals worldwide including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Africa, Russia, Isreal, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and throughout Europe.



Continuing to grow in vision and popularity, Téada welcomed a sixth member to the line-up, legendary West Kerry singer and accordionist, Séamus Begley, winner of 2013 TG4 Traditional Singer of the year.

The band recently released a smashing new album Ainneoin na stoirme.



Booking available on www.ocarolanharpfestival.ie

O'Carolan Summer School runs from July 29 to August 2, with the festival running from August 2-5.