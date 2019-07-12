Silent Summer Movie Camp is back in Manorhamilton

The Silent Summer Movie Camp is back next week in Manorhamilton.

This is a camp for all those young actors, scriptwriters, musicians, designers, storytellers, storyboard artists and those who might want to look at life through the lens.

Facilitated by Tori Lee and Treasa Nealon. Open to 8 to 13 year olds from the 15th to the 19th July from 10am to 2pm.

€60 per child for the week!



Book online at www.theglenscentre.com or through The Glens Centre Box Office at (071) 9855833.

