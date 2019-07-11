Call for women’s refuge in Cavan-Monaghan

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Niamh Smyth, has said there is an urgent need for a Women’s Refuge in Cavan-Monaghan. At present there is no refuge in either county.

President of the Fianna Fáil Women’s Network, Deputy Smyth commented, “The government must ensure there is immediate supports to assist women escaping domestic violence. Ireland has committed to these supports with the ratification of the Istanbul convention.

“We now have legislative obligations to support women and these must be met. In Cavan-Monaghan the community have witnessed the most fatal consequences of domestic violence and have seen the family of Clodagh Hawe bravely campaign for their loved one.

“The National Women’s Council of Ireland have detailed how there is a deficiency in mental health supports for women, and that the suicide rate for Irish girls is highest in the EU. Improvement across all services are needed to protect and support women.

“Now the Istanbul convention has been formally ratified it is imperative the government step up and meet the obligations under the convention,” concluded Deputy Smyth.