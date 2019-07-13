Guilty plea to possession of 847 child porn images

At last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court Wocjciech Odrobina pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography at Apartment 46, Block A5 Inver Gael, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

Mr Odrobina pleaded guilty to possessing 847 images at the same address on August 12, 2013 when put on his election at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week before Judge John Aylmer.

Matters were adjourned until the next sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court in November for a probation report.