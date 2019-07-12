Sligo Leitrim TD says the government is failing in its duty of care to vulnerable children

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marc MacSharry, has said the government is failing in its duty to care for our most vulnerable children in the North West who require mental health services.

Deputy MacSharry said there is a shortfall of 40 staff shortfall in the required cover needed to maintain the recommended level of services in the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS).

He commented, “There are only three or four hospital-based CAMHS units, with none in the North West. We do not have 24-7 CAMHS care, which is unacceptable.

“I am calling on the Minister for Health to ensure that we move to 24-7 CAMHS services as a matter of the utmost urgency along with the provision of a full-time unit in the North West, similar to those located elsewhere in the country.”