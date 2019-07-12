Temporary closure of Leitrim Way to allow works to be completed
The Leitrim Way has been temporarily closed
The Leitrim Way/Beara Breifne Way has been temporarily closed to allow works to be completed.
The Leitrim Development Company put up a tweet about the temporary closure yesterday.
We have been asked to let you know that access on the #Leitrim Way /The Beara-Breifne Way is temporarily closed until enhancements & ongoing works are completed, reviewed & approved by the National Trails Office. This is in the interest of user safety and for insurance purposes. pic.twitter.com/4EnHxunbhG— Leitrim Development Company (@leitrimdevco) July 11, 2019
