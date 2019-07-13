Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, July 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Travers, Kilcoole, Wicklow / Sandycove, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Michael Travers (Michéal Ó Treabhair) (Kilcoole Co Wicklow and formerly of Brighton Terrace, Sandycove and Glenfarne Co Leitrim) Peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital on July 11th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela Travers and cherished father of Aindrias, Paraic and Catherine and brother of Joe and Agnes. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends

Reposing at the William Doyle Funeral Home Kilcoole from 6pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St Anthony’s Church Kilcoole arriving for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilquade New Cemetery.Family flowers only.

Michael John Mc Nabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Mr. Michael John Mc Nabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim died peacefully on 12 July surrounded by his loving family at his residence in his 90th year.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Evie, daughters Margaret Shea (Dublin) Geraldine Berrill (Slane) Bernie Connell (Galway) Tina Mc Namee (Athlone). Sons Michael (Carrick on Shannon) Gabriel (Cork) and Andy (Drumshambo) sons-in-law Mike, Robert, Tomas, and Paul. Daughters-in-law Antonia, Grainne, and Anne grandchildren Orla, Alison, Leah, Grace, Niamh, Enda, Kevin, Sean, Eoin, Brian, Conn, David, Aidan, Rory and Kian. Nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence N41 XV 79 today Saturday 13 July 2019 and Sunday 14 July 2019 with family time from 4:30 pm on Sunday please. Remains will be removed to St. Patrick’s Church Gowel N 41 HX 83 arriving at 7:30 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert new cemetery

Frank (Eddie) Mc Partlan, Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank (Eddie), Mc Partlan, Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, ex staff, St. Columba’s Hospital Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Mary and Pauline, brothers Sean and Seamus, sisters Maura and Margaret, brother-in-law Francis, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass this morning Saturday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House private please.

Mary (Baby) Lambert (née Gorman) Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be sadly missed by her son John and daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Susan, sister-in-law Patricia Hemingway, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday (13th July) at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo or Elphin Day Care Centre.

May they all Rest in Peace.








